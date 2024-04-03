Limon y Sabor Peruvian Seafood 2713 Biscayne Boulevard
Daily Menu
Appetizers (Entradas)
- PAPA A LA HUANCAINA$10.99
Sliced Boiled Potato with Peruvian Huancaina Sauce
- YUCA A LA HUANCAINA$10.99
Fried cassava croquettes with Huancaina Sauce
- CHOCLO CON QUESO$6.99
Peruvian corn with cheese
- ANTICUCHOS DE POLLO$15.99
Tender Chicken Brochettes with Peruvian spices served with golden potatoes and Peruvian corn
- ANTICUCHOS DE CORAZON$15.99
Tender Heart Brochettes with Peruvian spices served with golden potatoes and Peruvian corn
- PULPO AL OLIVO$17.99
Slices of octupus covered with soft creamy black olive sauce
- CHOROS A LA CHALACA$15.99
Peruvian style mussels, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, marinated in fresh lime juice
- CONCHITAS A LA PARMESANA$17.99
Peruvian style shells layered with parmesan cheese and softly au gratin
- ESPECIAL DEL DIA$14.99
Causas
- CAUSA DE ATUN (TUNA)$9.99
Mashed yellow potato, infused with yellow pepper and lime stuffed with tuna
- CAUSA DE POLLO (CHICKEN)$10.99
Mashed yellow potato, infused with yellow pepper and lime stuffed with chicken
- CAUSA DE PULPO (OCTOPUS)$12.99
Mashed yellow potato, infused with yellow pepper and lime stuffed with octopus
- CAUSA DE CAMARÓN (SHRIMP)$12.99
Mashed yellow potato, infused with yellow pepper and lime stuffed with shrimp
- CAUSA EXPLOSION$15.99
Traditional Causa covered in a Peruvian style seafood mix
- CAUSA VOLCAN$15.99
Traditional Causa covered in Peruvian style shrimp mix
- CAUSA LOMO SALTADO$15.99
Traditional Causa covered in our juicy Lomo Saltado mix
Salads (Ensaladas)
- ENSALADA DE LA CASA$8.99
Spring mix, tomatos, carrots, red onions, avocados, cucumbers, cilantro, boiled egg and olives
- ENSALADA DE PULPO$18.99
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, avocados, red peppers, and cilantro along with fresh octopus
- ENSALADA DE CAMARON$18.99
Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onions, avocados, red peppers, and cilantro along with fresh shrimp
Soups (Sopas)
- SOPA DE POLLO$8.99
Peruvian style chicken soup
- CHILCANO$8.99
Traditional concentrated Peruvian style fish broth
- AGUADITO DE POLLO$10.99
Peruvian style cilantro soup prepared with chicken, rice, and vegetables
- AGUADITO DE PESCADO$17.99
Peruvian style cilantro soup prepared with fish, rice, and vegetables
- CHUPE DE PESCADO (FISH)$18.99
Traditional Peruvian style chowder prepared with milk and cheese with fish
- CHUPE DE CAMARONES (SHRIMP)$20.99
Traditional Peruvian style chowder prepared with milk and cheese with shrimp
- CHUPE DE MARISCOS (SEAFOOD)$21.99
Traditional Peruvian style chowder prepared with milk and cheese with seafood
- PARIHUELA DE MARISCOS$20.99
Traditional Peruvian style concentrated broth consisting of fish and shellfish
Chicken (Pollo)
- CHICHARRON DE POLLO$14.99
Fried chicken chunks served with french fries
- POLLO A LA PLANCHA$15.99
Grilled chicken served with salad and white rice
- POLLO SALTADO$16.99
Peruvian-style wok-fried chicken, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine and soy sauce served with white rice and french fries
- POLLO APANADO$17.99
Breaded chicken served with salad and white rice
- POLLO A LO POBRE$22.99
Grilled chicken with french fries, white rice, sweet plantain, and fried egg
Steaks (Carnes)
- BISTEC A LA PLANCHA$15.99
Grilled steak served with salad and white rice
- BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO$20.99
Steak covered in sautéed onion served with white rice
- BISTEC A LO POBRE$22.99
Steak served with French fries, white rice, sweet plantains, and a fried egg
- CHURRASCO A LO POBRE$25.99
Tender and juicy skirt steak served with French fries, white rice, sweet plantains, and fried egg
- LOMO SALTADO$21.99
Peruvian-style wok-fried steak, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, wine and soy sauce served with white rice and french fries
- CHURRASCO$22.99
Tender and juicy skirt steak broiled over charcoal served with French fries and salad
Ceviches
- CEVICHE DE PESCADO (SWAI)$17.99
Traditional Peruvian Ceviche consisting of diced cubes of Swai marinated in lime juice or your choice of sauce
- CEVICHE DE PESCADO (CORVINA)$21.99
Traditional Peruvian Ceviche consisting of diced cubes of Corvina marinated in lime juice or your choice of sauce
- CEVICHE DE CAMARON (SHRIMP)$19.99
Traditional Peruvian Ceviche consisting of Shrimp marinated in lime juice or your choice of sauce
- CEVICHE DE PULPO (OCTOPUS)$19.99
Traditional Peruvian Ceviche consisting of Octopus marinated in lime juice or your choice of sauce
- CEVICHE DE PESCADO Y PULPO (SWAI & OCTOPUS)$19.99
Traditional Peruvian Ceviche consisting of diced cubes of Swai and Octopus marinated in lime juice or your choice of sauce
- CEVICHE MIXTO$19.99
Cubes of Fish marinated in lime juice along with Shrimp, Calamari, Octopus, and Mussels
- LECHE DE TIGRE$12.99
Tiger's Milk is the juice that fish marinate in when making Ceviche. We serve this in a glass along with thin slices of fish
- VUELVE A LA VIDA$15.99
translated from Spanish as “back to life”, is a fish and seafood cocktail, so flavorful and loaded with nutrients, that promises to energize any tired (or hung over) eater with a happy disposition.
- CEVICHE TRICOLOR$22.99
Three small portions of fish ceviche(Rocoto cream, yellow pepper cream, and traditional ceviche)
- CEVICHE MIXTO TRICOLOR$25.99
Three small portions of Swai and seafood ceviche marinated in Rocoto cream, yellow pepper cream, and traditional ceviche juice
Tiradito
Fish & Seafood (Pescados y Mariscos)
- FILETE DE PESCADO$14.99
Griddled or fried fish fillet served with white rice and salad
- FILETE DE CORVINA$19.99
Griddled or fried Corvina fillet served with white rice and salad
- CHICHARRON DE PESCADO$17.99
Deep-fried diced fish served with fried yuca and our homemade tartar sauce
- CHICHARRON DE CALAMARI$19.99
Deep-fried calamari served with fried yuca and our homemade tartar sauce
- CHICHARRON DE CAMARON$19.99
Deep-fried shrimp served with fried yuca and our homemade tartar sauce
- SUDADO DE PESCADO$19.99
Traditional Peruvian style steamed fish fillet served with a side of white rice
- PESCADO AL AJO$19.99
Fish fillet in a Peruvian style garlic sauce served with white rice
- CORVINA AL AJO$23.99
Corvina fillet in a Peruvian style garlic sauce served with white rice
- PICANTE DE MARISCOS$20.99
Seafood mix in a Peruvian style hot chili sauce served with golden roasted potatoes and white rice
- PICANTE DE CAMARONES$20.99
Shrimp mix in a Peruvian style hot chili sauce served with golden roasted potatoes and white rice
- PESCADO A LO MACHO$21.99
Fish fillet topped with our homemade traditional seafood sauce served with white rice
- CORVINA A LO MACHO$25.99
Corvina fillet topped with our homemade traditional seafood sauce served with white rice
- JALEA MIXTA$21.99
Fish and seafood breaded and then deep fried, served with creole sauce and fried cassava
- ARROZ CON CAMARONES$21.99
Peruvian Shrimp Paella (Yellow Rice)
- ARROZ CON MARISCOS$22.99
Traditional Peruvian Seafood Paella
- SUDADO DE PARGO$23.99
Steamed Whole Red Snapper with white rice
- PARGO FRITO$23.99
Fried Whole Red Snapper Lightly Seasoned served with salad and fried green plantains